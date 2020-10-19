CM will inaugurate river-link project soon

PUDUKOTTAI

19 October 2020 01:21 IST

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would inaugurate the Cauvery-Gundar river-link project in the Tamil month of Thai. The implementation of the project would not just help improve the water table, but also the standard of living of the farming community, Mr. Vijayabaskar said, while laying foundation stone for additional classrooms at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Keeranur in the district.

Terming the river link a dream project of the farmers of Pudukottai district, Mr. Vijayabaskar said the State government had allocated a sum of ₹700 crore for the first phase of the works. He said various schemes were being implemented through the School Education Department. The additional classrooms in the school will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹1.7 crore. They will be constructed on 11,000 sq ft, with three floors — twelve classrooms, a drinking water facility, of toilets and other facilities. Collector P. Uma Maheswari and officials of school education and public works departments were present.

