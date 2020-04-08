‘CM will decide on waiving minimum electricity charges for industries’

State Electricity Minister P. Thangamani on Wednesday said the demand for waiving minimum electricity charges for small, medium and large industries would be taken up with the Chief Minister based on which a decision would be taken.

Addressing media persons after chairing a review meeting at Namakkal Collectorate, he said that owners of the units and industries had made a representation to waive the minimum electricity bill for them as their units were closed due to COVID-19 lockdown. “It will be discussed with the Chief Minister”, he said.

The Minister said that 28 persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district were undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur. Collector K. Megaraj, Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu and officials participated in the meeting.