CM warns local body members who bring disrepute to govt. and DMK

‘Women members should not delegate responsibilities to their husbands’

Elected local body members will face severe consequences if they bring disrepute to the government or the ruling DMK, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said at a conference of urban local body representatives held held on Sunday.

“Behind your victory, there are sacrifices, hard work, and struggles. I know what kind of problems women face in public life. The responsibility that is handed to you is a big one. Local body representatives get a chance to work for people directly. We organised this conference to offer training. Local bodies are the soul of democracy. Leaders like Periyar, Kamarajar and Rajaji began their political life as municipal chairmen. Our late leader, C.N. Annadurai, also contested in the Chennai Corporation election. I also served as the Chennai Mayor,” he said.

The Chief Minister spoke about the struggle he faced during the Emergency. “After serving one year in prison, I was released in 1977. After that, I needed 12 years to become an MLA, in 1989. One has to wait to go up in politics. Many died for the party without getting any post. Local body members should understand the power of their signature, which will bring hospitals, roads and other amenities to people. This power should be used for public welfare. My single signature has benefited crores of people in one year,” he said.

Mr. Stalin listed the schemes introduced by his government and the number of people benefited from them.

Warning the local body members that they would face legal action if they brought disrepute to the government and the party, he said, “I would act like a dictator in taking action against those involved in wrongdoing. Women members should not delegate responsibilities to their husbands, but should act on their own.”

Mr. Stalin said he did not become the Chief Minister easily. “After 50 years of hard work, I am now serving as the Chief Minister. People believe in the DMK and have handed us power. The local body members should take our government’s achievements to every home,” he said.