CM wants iconic status for Keeladi too

Welcoming the Union Budget, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said several announcements and proposals have not only met expectations of people but have also been prepared with vision.

Thanking the Centre for its decision to develop Adichanallur as an “iconic site with an onsite museum”, the Chief Minister, in a statement, wanted the Centre to include Keeladi too under the proposed project.

On the proposal for “comprehensive measures” for 100 “water-stressed districts”, he said that all such districts in the State should be included with the provision of more funds. The Centre should choose Tamil Nadu for establishing a national police university or a national forensic science university, he added.

Through the National Technical Textiles Mission to be implemented over the next four years with an outlay of ₹1,480 crore, the textile companies in Chennai, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar could be upgraded to international standards. Tamil Nadu should be chosen under the new scheme of “smart cities”, he said.

Referring to the move to build 100 airports to support Udan, the CM wanted allocation of adequate funds not only for the development of airports in Neyveli, Hosur and Rameswaram but also for the expansion of Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai and Thoothukudi airports.

He appreciated the Centre for clearing Chennai-Bengaluru expressway and 6,000 km of roads through the National Highways Authority of India in four years.