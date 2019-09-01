CM visits Smartgrid facility in U.K.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited the IP Switch Smartgrid factory at Suffolk, U.K., to explore the possibilities of technology transfer in solar and wind energy generation systems for Tamil Nadu.

He is on a three-nation tour to the U.S., U.K., and Dubai to bring foreign direct investment to the State.

Mr. Palaniswami had detailed discussions on the operations and bringing the technology to Tamil Nadu, according to an official release.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister M. Sai Kumar, and Senthilkumar and top officials of the company were present.