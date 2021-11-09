CM visits affected areas

Tamil Nadu, Chennai, 08/11/2021 : For City Desk : Tamil Nadu, Chennai, 08/11/2021 : For City Desk : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin distribute food and relief materials to flood affectd people at Old Washermanpet in CHennai on Monday, along with Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K.Sekar Babu and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi are in picture. Photo : Jothi Ramalingam .B / The Hindu

CHENNAI

09 November 2021 01:22 IST

He distributed relief and food packets

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday visited various locations in the city and distributed relief materials to flood-affected residents.

Mr. Stalin inspected canals, including the Buckingham Canal in North Chennai, and distributed relief materials to residents of Kalyanapuram. The Chief Minister inspected medical camp for residents at Kalyanapuram. A total of 8,000 residents attended medical camps in the city on Monday.

The Chief Minister also visited flooded areas near Bharath Theatre in Royapuram constituency and distributed relief materials and food packets. A total of 3.36 lakh food packets were distributed on Monday. Mr. Stalin visited R.K. Nagar and Perambur and distributed relief materials among the flood-hit residents.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Monday asked residents to be prepared for rain between November 10 and November 12. Mr. Stalin has ordered officials to distribute food packets to flood-affected residents.