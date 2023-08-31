HamberMenu
CM, Veeramani condole death of ex-judge Swamidurai

August 31, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of former High Court judge Justice K. Swamidurai. He was 91.

He was sworn in as a judge on March 23, 1990.

Recalling an incident from 2018, Mr. Stalin said in a statement that Swamidurai had referred to him as the “future Chief Minister”. He extended his condolences to Swamidurai’s son and former Chief Justice of Kerala High Court S. Manikumar and other bereaved family members.

Swamidurai was a former member of the State Human Rights Commission. He had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election on a VCK ticket from Villupuram constituency.

Contesting against the AIADMK alliance and the DMDK, which was contesting for the first time in a Lok Sabha election, Swamidurai lost by a narrow margin of over 2,000 votes.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani said Swamidurai had a keen interest in social issues. “Hailing from a Scheduled Caste community, he stood for social justice and equality. He was a kind and a polite person. His speech at an event to open Kalaignar’s photograph at Periyar Thidal was unforgettable,” he said.

