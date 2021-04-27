CM urges Centre to procure, supply vaccines to the States

Voicing concern: The Chief Minister said the differential price mechanism for vaccines was inherently unfair.

CHENNAI

27 April 2021 00:58 IST

‘Provision of ₹35,000 crore made in the Budget Estimates’

Terming the Centre’s policy on phase 3 of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive “inherently unfair”, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to procure and supply the required quantity of vaccines to the States for administering them to all groups, including those aged 18-45.

In his letter, Mr. Palaniswami referred to the Centre’s policy of giving the States the responsibility to procure and administer the vaccines to those in the 18-45 years age group.

“Such a differential price mechanism is inherently unfair since it places a higher financial burden on the States. It is also iniquitous since the State governments have considerably lesser fiscal resources at their command than the Central government,” he said.

As the vaccines would have to be procured by the State governments at pre-determined prices, the rates would be distinctly different from what the Centre had been paying, he said.

He pointed out that some manufacturers had already announced higher rates for procurement by State governments.

“Further, since a budgetary provision of ₹35,000 crore was made in the Budget Estimates for 2021-22 for the COVID-19 vaccination programme, the States have a legitimate expectation that the Government of India would supply the COVID-19 vaccine [for] phase 3,” the Chief Minister said.

The Centre could also explore alternative sources of vaccine supply, including imports, to ensure that the roll-out happens smoothly and expeditiously across the country in the coming weeks, Mr. Palaniswami added.