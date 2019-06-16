CM urges Centre to launch special project for Cauvery

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch a special programme called “Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery” on the lines of “Namami Gange” to clean and rejuvenate the river.

In a memorandum to Mr. Modi, submitted in the backdrop of the fifth governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog in Delhi, Mr. Palaniswami said although the State government had been making efforts to prevent pollution of the river, an integrated, centrally-funded and multi-sectoral approach was needed. The Chief Minister said the project would approximately cost ₹7,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore.

Apart from this, he demanded the Centre’s approval and funding for the ₹17,600-crore project planned by Tamil Nadu for improving and rehabilitating the irrigation systems in the Cauvery Basin. Citing Tamil Nadu’s need to find alternative sources to meet its water requirements, the Chief Minister appealed to the Centre to expedite linking of the Godavari and the Cauvery.

Other key demands

The other key demands in the memorandum included allowing Tamil Nadu to restore water level at 152 feet in the Mullaperiyar dam, withdrawal of permission granted to Karnataka to build a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, and putting the Dam Safety Bill on hold until the concerns of all State governments were addressed.

Mr. Palaniswami sought Centre’s support to build a greenfield airport in Chennai and Phase II of Chennai Metro Rail project.

He requested setting up of an industrial hub for defence products on the vacant lands available with the Salem Steel Plant. He sought a special compensation of ₹2,000 crore for the unfair treatment given to the State by the 14th Finance Commission, release of local body grants and other grants-in-aid, and settlement of State’s share of Goods and Services Tax.

The Chief Minister also called on Union Ministers Niramala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.