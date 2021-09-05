CM urged to grant pay band-4 for govt. doctors

Panel seeks salary assured through G.O.

The legal coordination committee for government doctors has appealed to the Chief Minister to grant them pay band-4 at 12 years of service.

According to a press release, the committee said that when entering service, both the Central and State government doctors were given the same basic pay of ₹56,100. After 13 years, Central government doctors got a basic pay of ₹1,23,000 due to pay band-4, while State government doctors got the same salary only after completing of 20 years.

Noting that the Central government doctors were drawing a “sizeable” salary by way of additional allowances, the committee said that they were not demanding salary on a par with them but for salary as assured through Government Order 354.

The government should fulfil this demand in recognition of the service of 18,000 government doctors during COVID-19. It would benefit the young generation of doctors. The committee pointed out that Karnataka government had granted pay hike for their government doctors on a par with Central government doctors during the first wave of COVID-19.

The committee requested the Chief Minister to provide pay progression in 5, 9, 11 and 12 years as guaranteed by G.O. 354.