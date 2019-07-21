CM unveils water conservation and augmentation mission

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday unveiled the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Augmentation Mission, a people’s movement to conserve and manage water and to ensure that water crises do not recur.

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, he also unveiled Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery, a project aimed at preventing the Cauvery from getting polluted.

“A draft scheme is being prepared for the purpose. The government will also take steps to prevent pollution of the Bhavani, Vaigai, Amaravati and Thamirabarani,” he said.

Noting that Tamil Nadu had been known for its expertise in water management since the days of the Chola Kings, the Chief Minister said the Mission will be implemented by the Water Resources Conservation and River Restoration Corporation, headed by him.

“An intensive one-week campaign will be launched in the first week of August to covert the Mission into a people’s movement,” he said.

The Mission will involve rainwater harvesting and conservation of water bodies to increase their capacity.

“Water distribution will be stabilised by replenishing the groundwater. The ecosystem of rivers, important beaches, estuaries and marshlands will be restored. Water Protection Councils will be created in villages and panchayat unions, and women’s participation will be encouraged,” he said.

As part of the mission, the capacities of small irrigation tanks, ponds and oorunis will be increased and the works will be carried out through the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at a cost of ₹750 crore. “Tamil Nadu will allot an additional ₹500 crore,” he said.