CM unveils slew of infrastructure projects

Palaniswami lays the foundation for hospital buildings and a food park, inaugurates premises for govt. departments

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday unveiled several infrastructure projects via videoconference at the Secretariat. He also laid the foundation for several projects, including hospital buildings and a food park.

He unveiled new buildings constructed in multiple locations for the Health and Family Welfare Department at a total cost of ₹98.84 crore.

He also laid the foundation for the construction of buildings in Tiruvallur, Tiruppur, Salem and Tirunelveli districts at a total cost of ₹109.5 crore.

Mr. Palaniswami opened 10 heavy vehicle driver training centres in Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Madurai, Namakkal, Perambalur, Tiruchi and Vellore districts. The centres were constructed at a total cost of ₹5.59 crore. He also unveiled a bus depot in Virudhunagar district, built at a cost of ₹1.15 crore.

He unveiled new buildings constructed for the Labour and Employment Department at a total cost of ₹29.94 crore. He also laid the foundation for the office of the Labour Commissioner at Anna Nagar in Chennai, which would be built at a cost of ₹17.22 crore.

He unveiled new buildings constructed for the Social Welfare Department at a total cost of over ₹25 crore. He launched the social media services of the ‘181’ helpline set up under the Nirbhaya Fund Scheme.

He laid the foundation for the construction of an office for the Commercial Taxes Department at Avalpoonthurai, near Modakkurichi, in Erode, at a cost of ₹14.3 crore, and opened the buildings constructed for the Agriculture Department at a total cost of over ₹10.62 crore. The Chief Minister unveiled the foundation for a food park at the Gangaikondam SIPCOT in Tirunelveli district, to be built at a cost of ₹78.52 crore.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Agriculture Minister K.P. Anbalagan, Social Welfare Minister V. Saroja, Environment Minister K.C. Karuppannan, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Minister for Rural Industries P. Benjamin, Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani, Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister V.M. Rajalakshmi, Minister for Tamil Official Language K. Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and senior officials were present on the occasion.