CM unveils new buildings, infrastructure

CHENNAI

06 October 2020 01:05 IST

Higher education, agriculture and police departments among the beneficiaries

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday unveiled new buildings and infrastructure for the Higher Education, Agriculture and Police Departments across the State through video conference.

These buildings and other infrastructure for colleges have been constructed at a cost of ₹58.2 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for new buildings, including classrooms and students’ hostel for Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore to be constructed at a cost of ₹25.25 crore.

Farm equipment

The buildings for the Agriculture Department were constructed at a cost of ₹47.36 crore. He handed over keys of 23 tractors and other farm equipment to the department for renting them out to farmers.

A warehouse in Madurai district with a capacity of 2,000 metric tonnes was inaugurated.

The Chief Minister also unveiled buildings for the Tamil Nadu Police and Fire and Rescue Services Departments constructed at a cost of ₹28.9 crore. He unveiled the buildings for employees' quarters, police stations and fire stations.

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, Food Minister R. Kamaraj, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani, Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy and senior officials were present.