CM unveils new buildings, flags off vehicles

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed for the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department in various locations at a total cost of ₹29.75 crore. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, Secretary of Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department Md. Nasimuddin and senior officials were present. In another event, Mr. Stalin flagged off 187 new vehicles for the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, procured at a total cost of ₹23.66 crore. Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponniah and senior officials were present.

Commends sportspersons

Mr. Stalin commended two Indian sportspersons who won gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in the United Kingdom. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: "Young talents Jeremy Lalrinnunga Ralte and Achinta Sheuli have clinched two more Gold Medals for India at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to both on their stupendous success and wishing all the best for their future endeavours."