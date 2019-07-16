CM unveils Kamaraj memorial

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a Kamaraj Manimandapam (memorial) near Virudhunagar via video-conferencing from Chennai on the occasion of the late leader’s 117th birth anniversary on Monday.

The memorial was constructed by the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Educational and Medical Trust, led by All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) founder R. Sarath Kumar. A life-sized bronze statue of Kamaraj was unveiled by the Chief Minister, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. The memorial, planned 12 years ago, had taken shape with the installation of the statue of the former Chief Minister.

“The State government will extend all necessary cooperation for setting up the manimandapam with grandeur,” Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C. Raju said after garlanding the statue.

Mr. Sarath Kumar said the memorial was meant to be an inspiration for the younger generation to inculcate honesty, truth and hard work — qualities for which Kamaraj was known.

The memorial will have an amphitheatre, an ever-burning lamp and an artificial fountain, among other features. It will be open to morning walkers.

Leaders of various political parties, including Radhika Sarath Kumar (AISMK), Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP), L.K. Sudhish (DMDK), A.G.S. Rambabu (TMC), P. Lingam (CPI), K. Krishnansamy (PT), John Pandian (Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam) and Kani Amuthan (VCK), and Nadar Mahajana Sangam leader Karikolraj and Mr. Sarath Kumar’s daughter Varalaxmi were among those who spoke during the event.