CM unveils foundation stone for various projects

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami unveiled the foundation stone through video conference for various projects of the Public Works Department in 17 districts at a total cost of ₹247.90 crore.
These projects are to be implemented in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Theni, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts.
The projects include the construction of check dams and various constructions along the river banks and creation of new water bodies. He also inaugurated through video conference new buildings constructed for the Commercial Taxes Department in multiple locations at a total cost of ₹12.57 crore.
Mr. Palaniswami also handed over a copy of a Government Order. to the administrators of Nagore Dargah for providing 20 kg of sandalwood free of cost for the annual Kanduri festival, also known as Urs festival. The sandalwood is to be used in the sandal smearing ceremony for the annual Kanthuri Santhanakoodu festival at Nagore Dargah, built over the tomb of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Shahul Hameed in Nagapattinam district.
Forests Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and other senior officials were present.
