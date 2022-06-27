CM unveils five SIDCO industrial estates

They are expected to provide direct employment to 7,200 persons and indirect employment to over 15,000 persons

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday unveiled five SIDCO industrial estates, set up in Chengalpattu, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Salem and Tiruvannamalai districts at a total cost of ₹171.24 crore. They are expected to provide direct employment to 7,200 persons and indirect employment to over 15,000 persons.

He also unveiled a new building in the Integrated Textile Park at Thandarai, constructed at a cost of ₹2.22 crore.

A 67.69-acre estate had been set up at Alathur near Tiruporur taluk of Chengalpattu district with the potential to provide direct employment to 2,000 persons and indirect employment to over 4,000 persons. A 57.18-acre estate had been established at Periyakolapadi in Chengam taluk of Tiruvannamalai district to provide direct employment to 1,800 persons and indirect employment to 4,000 persons, an official press release said.

The 56.81-acre estate at Periyaseeragapadi in Salem district aims at providing direct employment to 1,000 persons and indirect employment to 2,000 persons. The 36.80-acre estate at Rasampalayam in Namakkal district is expected to employ 1,200 persons directly and 2,500 persons indirectly. The 36.47-acre estate at Alangudi near Viralimalai in Pudukkottai district could provide direct employment to 1,200 persons and indirect employment to 2,500 others.

The Chief Minister also handed over allotment orders to entrepreneurs at the Secretariat. Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan and senior officials were present on the occasion.