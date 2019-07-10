CM unveils Amma Youth Sports Programme for rural areas

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced the Amma Ilaignar Vilaiyattu Thittam (Amma Youth Sports Programme) in panchayats and town panchayats to improve physical and mental health, instil team spirit and boost sporting talent among youth.

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, he said the programme would be implemented in 12,524 panchayats and 528 town panchayats at a cost of ₹64.35 crore in the current year.

Under the programme, Amma Sports Clubs would be formed separately for men and women by the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

The Chief Minister said every village would have sports facilities for three of the four games — Kabaddi, Football, Volleyball and Cricket — and the courts would be developed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in panchayats. For town panchayats the money would come from the general fund. Youth will be trained in sports and encouraged to participate in matches at the panchayat union, district and State levels. Prizes will be distributed through the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

The Chief Minister said a new building would be constructed for the Sports Development Authority (SDAT) near Nehru Stadium at a cost of ₹5 crore. Besides, 12 quarters for teachers of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University will be built.