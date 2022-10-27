CM, Union Minister inaugurate Chennai Metro Rail’s head office on Anna Salai

The Chennai Metro Rail Headquarters. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurating the Chennai Metro Rail headquarters building at Nandanam on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the head office of the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) at Nandanam in Chennai on Thursday.

The 12-floor high-rise (excluding the basement and ground floor) spread over 8.96 acre on Anna Salai was constructed at a cost of ₹320 crore, an official release said. An operation control centre has been established in the CMRL head office building to monitor the Phases I and II operations.

“This will function as a backup during crisis and in case of technical issues in the existing Operation Control Room functioning in Koyambedu,” an official release said.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian, elected representatives and senior official were present.