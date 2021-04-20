CM undergoes surgery at private hospital

CHENNAI

20 April 2021 04:12 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami underwent surgery at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday.

Sources confirmed that he underwent a hernia surgery at MGM Healthcare on Monday. He did not show any signs of discomfort when he held discussions with officials of the State government on the imposition of restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. But he complained of pain later in the day, and he and his wife reached the private hospital around 5.30 a.m. He underwent the surgery after testing negative for COVID-19.

Mr. Palaniswami has been kept under observation at the hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said he may have to take rest for a week.