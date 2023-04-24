ADVERTISEMENT

CM to visit Villupuram this week

April 24, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to visit Villupuram later this week to chair a review meeting with the Collectors of Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Villupuram on the implementation of welfare programmes and projects in these districts. He is also expected to undertake field inspections.

The Chief Minister is likely to chair a meeting with the Superintendents of Police of these districts, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police and the Inspector-General of Police in Villupuram on April 26. The following day, he is likely to chair a meeting with the Collectors and district-level officials of the three districts.

Mr. Stalin is expected to review the implementation of welfare programmes and projects relating to civic amenities, agriculture, development of rural areas, urban development, livelihood promotion, health and nutrition, social inclusion and welfare, skilling of youth and students and general infrastructure.

