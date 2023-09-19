CM to undertake inspection of roads across T.N.

September 19, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Amidst complaints over quality of roads in various parts of the State, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to undertake field inspections of all districts starting from Chennai this week.

Citing various complaints over the bad roads in various parts of the State, Mr. Stalin on Tuesday instructed the officials to ensure that roads were repaired and kept in good condition.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai when he reviewed the precautionary measures being taken ahead of the northeast monsoon in the State, Mr. Stalin referred to complaints that roads were in bad shape in Chennai, in its peripheries and in other districts.

“There are reports that those using vehicles are facing hardship and there are recurring reports about minor accidents. This is not acceptable,” Mr. Stalin said.

People were being affected by various ongoing works such as storm-water drain construction, laying of drinking water pipeline, Metro Rail project, and underground connection of power lines among others, he said. “In general, people are facing hardship due to old roads without proper maintenance. This has to change,” the Chief Minister told the officials.

Mr. Stalin advised Ministers and Secretaries to pay special focus on this issue. He reviewed the precautionary measures being taken ahead of the northeast monsoon.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, I. Periasamy, E.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and senior officials were present.

