CM to take a call today on opening temples for Vijayadasami, A-G tells HC

13 October 2021 00:35 IST

The State government on Tuesday told the Madras High Court that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is slated to chair a meeting on Wednesday to decide the possibility of permitting all major temples in the State to remain open on Friday so that devotees could offer Vijayadasami prayers.

Appearing before Justices R. Mahadevan and Abdul Quddhose, Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram said the State had ordered closure of major temples, which attract high footfall, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays owing to an advisory issued by the Centre to avoid mass gatherings due to COVID-19.

The A-G said the Centre had issued a notification on September 28 and another a circular on January 28 asking all State governments to be vigilant, especially during the festive season, and ensure that all necessary COVID-19 protocols were followed at least till the end of this year in order to prevent a third wave.

Nevertheless, the Chief Minister had decided to hold a meeting with experts on Wednesday to ascertain if there could be a possibility of allowing temples to remain open on Friday, the A-G said after an advocate asked the judges to order opening of temples during Vijayadasami. The judges left it to the government to take a call on the issue.