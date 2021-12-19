‘CM to take a call on New Year celebrations in temples’

CHENNAI

19 December 2021 01:21 IST

He will convene a meeting to decide: Minister

The Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu on Saturday said that in the light of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will take a decision regarding New Year celebrations in temples.

“Though COVID-19 cases are coming down in the State, this new threat has come. Mr. Stalin will convene a meeting of experts and health department officials, and take a call on whether to permit devotees for the celebrations,” he said. Many temples conduct special pujas from early morning on New Year day as lakhs of devotees visit them. Authorities in some large temples were saying that even for Pradhosham pujas, they were unable to control the crowds.

‘To be displaced’

Mr. Sekarbabu, who inspected the Vedapureeswarar Temple in Thirukazhukundram said an electric tower near the temple will be moved elsewhere to facilitate the movement of eagles, which feed on offerings. “Devotees say that the electric tower is impeding birds’ movement. We will request the Tangedco to move it.” he told reporters. He said that steps were being taken to install a rope car to take devotees to the hilltop. Mr. Sekarbabu said the people of the State were happy with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the DMK.

