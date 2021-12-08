CM to launch scheme for accident victims

It will be rolled out in 610 hospitals

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch the State Government’s latest initiative, Nammai Kaakkum 48, in Chengalpattu on December 18. The scheme is being rolled out to ensure the timely hospitalisation and treatment of people injured in road accidents.

The scheme will cover the injured, irrespective of whether the accidents take place on rural roads, State Highways or National Highways, and irrespective of the country, State and district the victim is from, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian told reporters on Tuesday.

“The scheme will be rolled out in 610 hospitals — 205 government facilities and 405 private ones — across the State. The list of empanelled hospitals will be released soon. Those injured in accidents can be admitted to these hospitals and the State Government will spend ₹1 lakh for their treatment,” he said.

At least 50 to 60 people die in road accidents every day in the State, he said, adding that deaths mainly occurred due to the victims not being taken to hospitals on time. Passers-by usually hesitate to help accident victims, considering that they will have to go to the police station and courts. Keeping this in mind, the State government has also decided to grant an incentive of ₹5,000 to those who immediately take accident victims to hospitals, he said.

‘No case of Omicron’

The Minister said no case of the Omicron variant had been detected in the State so far.

He said two more countries — Ghana and Tanzania — had been added to the list of ‘at-risk’ countries, taking the total number of countries to 13.

“So far, nine persons from ‘at-risk’ countries have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival. Eight of them have been admitted to hospitals — four in the Government Corona Hospital in Guindy and two each in Tiruchi and Namakkal — and one person, who later tested negative, is in home isolation,” he said.

While initial analysis showed that the samples were of the Delta variant, the State has sent all nine samples to InStem, Bengaluru, for confirmation, Mr. Subramanian said.