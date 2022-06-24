CM to launch ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ scheme on June 25

Students who have passed Class XII will be given counselling on college admissions

Students who have passed Class XII will be given counselling on college admissions

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to unveil Kalloori Kavavu programme under the Naan Mudhalvan initiative on Saturday, which aims to guide and counsel students who have completed Class XII.

At a function to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, students from government and government-aided schools are to participate. The event would help students realise the higher educational options available for them in various educational institutions and how to choose them, an official release said.

The Kalloori Kanavu scheme would be held in all districts on June 29 and 30 and July 1 and 2. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu wrote to District Collectors across the State in this regard on Friday.

The government was committed to offer guidance to the students on the different options available, colleges to choose from, courses to pursue, entrance exams, education loans and scholarships, he said.

The day-long event was to be organised in all the districts with sessions on engineering, medicine, allied sciences and life sciences, arts and science, commerce and accountancy, law, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, government jobs, bank loans, assistance and scholarships, he said.