CM to launch ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on September 7

Stalin will kickstart the rally before a massive public meeting in Kanniyakumari

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 28, 2022 20:24 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ that will be headed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in Kanniyakumari on September 7.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said Mr. Stalin will kickstart the rally before a massive public meeting in Kanniyakumari. Mr. Stalin will hand over the Indian flag to Mr. Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue to launch the rally. However, the Chief Minister will not be participating in the public meeting, he said.

Leaders of parties in the Secular Progressive Alliance will take part in the rally on different days, Mr. Alagiri said.

All India Congress Committee national coordinator K. Raju said the TNCC will take the message of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to the people of Tamil Nadu even after the rally crosses the State. Cadre of the TNCC will take the message of ‘Save the Constitution’ across Tamil Nadu.

“Today, the Constitution is under attack. To unite the people, we have to save the Constitution,” he said, adding that the message will be taken to the citizens of Tamil Nadu from September 11 to December 28.

