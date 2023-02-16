ADVERTISEMENT

CM to inaugurate Vidyodaya centenary celebrations

February 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the centenary celebrations for the Vidyodaya Schools in T. Nagar on February 23.

To commemorate this special event, the school has planned a year-long celebration till February 2024. The school was first started by Mrs. E.S. Appasamy, with her vision to educate girls, in 1924. Her objective was to establish a school with an entirely Indian outlook, teaching respect for all religions and an all-round development, with due emphasis on fine arts and culture while retaining the importance of academics and empowering them to face the world with confidence and dignity.

From its humble beginnings in 1924, Vidyodaya has today grown into a group of schools — Vidyodaya Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Vidyodaya Matriculation Higher Secondary Academy and Vidyodaya Nursery School educating and moulding the lives of over 2,500 girls, according to a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The school has alumni scattered throughout the world, who have made a name for themselves both at the State , national and international levels, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / school

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US