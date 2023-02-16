CM to inaugurate Vidyodaya centenary celebrations

February 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the centenary celebrations for the Vidyodaya Schools in T. Nagar on February 23.

To commemorate this special event, the school has planned a year-long celebration till February 2024. The school was first started by Mrs. E.S. Appasamy, with her vision to educate girls, in 1924. Her objective was to establish a school with an entirely Indian outlook, teaching respect for all religions and an all-round development, with due emphasis on fine arts and culture while retaining the importance of academics and empowering them to face the world with confidence and dignity.

From its humble beginnings in 1924, Vidyodaya has today grown into a group of schools — Vidyodaya Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Vidyodaya Matriculation Higher Secondary Academy and Vidyodaya Nursery School educating and moulding the lives of over 2,500 girls, according to a press release.

The school has alumni scattered throughout the world, who have made a name for themselves both at the State , national and international levels, the release added.