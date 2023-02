February 10, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate a photo exhibition organised by Tamil Nadu Press Photographers Association in Chennai on Friday. The week-long exhibition would be held in Lalit Kala Akademi on Greams Road. P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Thoothukudi MP and N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, will participate.