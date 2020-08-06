CM to inaugurate 20 projects in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi

06 August 2020 18:49 IST

He will also lay foundation stone for eight schemes during his visit

TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is visiting here on Friday, will inaugurate 20 projects and lay foundation stone for eight schemes in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

The 20 projects have been completed on an outlay of ₹32.30 crore and the eight new schemes will be executed at a total cost of ₹208.30 crore. The Chief Minister will also disburse welfare assistances worth ₹20 crore to 2,800 beneficiaries during his four-hour-long stay here.

Advertising

Advertising

After reviewing anti-COVID-19 operations in the two districts, he will meet the representatives of farmers’ associations, promoters of tiny, small and marginal industries and women self-help group members.

Later, Mr. Palaniswami will meet AIADMK office-bearers before leaving for Salem by road at 2.30 p.m.