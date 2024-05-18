CM to honour schools that scored 100% pass in exams

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to felicitate headmasters of government-run schools that secured 100% pass in the Class X and XII public examinations, as well as students who scored full marks in the Tamil paper. They will be invited to a function in Chennai, and felicitated.

A total of 1,761 government schools registered 100% pass in these exams this year, and 43 students scored full marks in the Tamil paper, according to a release. While 1,364 schools secured 100% pass in the Class X public exams, 397 logged 100% pass in Class XII.

