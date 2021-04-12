CM to hold COVID-19 review meet today

Edappadi K. Palaniswam

CHENNAI

12 April 2021 01:05 IST

Further curbs likely to be discussed

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will on Monday hold a meeting with Ministers and senior officials to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the State, as cases have spiked in the past week.

Mr. Palaniswami will hold a meeting around noon at the Secretariat. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and officials of various departments are expected to take part.

They are likely to discuss imposing further restrictions, conducting the Class 12 exams, the availability of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and the pace of vaccination.

Two days after the voting for the Assembly election concluded on April 6, the State government reintroduced various restrictions that came into effect on April 10.

On Friday, the government warned that prohibitory orders at night and more restrictions would be imposed in the State if efforts to contain the increasing number of cases, in what is being seen as the second wave of COVID-19, fail to fetch the desired results.