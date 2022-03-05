CM to hold conference with Collectors, police and forest officials

He will review administration, law and order and development in the districts

He will review administration, law and order and development in the districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hold a three-day conference with Collectors and officials of the Departments of Police and Forest in Chennai between March 10 to March 12. Forest Department officials will take part at the conference for the first time.

The Chief Minister will review administration, law and order and development in the districts, according to an official release. The conference will also discuss the needs of people in coming years for designing suitable schemes.

According to a release, 1,704 announcements were made in the State and agriculture Budgets, including those made by the Chief Minister under rule 110 and those by the Ministers during the discussions on the demands for grants. And orders for implementation have been issued in respect of 80% of the announcements.

The conference would discuss the status of the implementation of these announcements and measures to fast-track it. The Chief Minister will also review the schemes of the Department of Forest.

Ministers and other senior officials will attend the conference, the release said.