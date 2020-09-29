CM to chair meetings with Collectors, experts today

As the COVID-19 lockdown across Tamil Nadu, albeit with major relaxations, is set to end on September 30, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is scheduled to chair meetings with District Collectors and medical and public health experts on Tuesday to decide on the future course of action.

Besides the meeting in the morning with the Collectors, where the status of the districts will be reviewed, Mr. Palaniswami will chair a meeting with medical and public health experts at the Secretariat in the evening, before taking a decision.

The State government had, on August 31, announced an extension of the COVID-19 lockdown till September 30, with major relaxations, allowing restricted public transport, besides opening up a few public places, including parks.

Though the government has been extending the lockdown in the State regularly, it has also been announcing relaxations for the benefit of the people.