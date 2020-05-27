CM to chair meeting with Collectors on Friday

CHENNAI

27 May 2020 23:24 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is scheduled to chair a videoconference meeting with all District Collectors on Friday.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to hold a meeting with public health and medical experts.

Mr. Palaniswami has been taking decisions on extending the lockdown only after meetings with medical experts, Collectors and other officers.

Advertising

Advertising

Building disinfected

On intimation from two government employees that they tested positive for COVID-19, the third and seventh floors of the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai on the Secretariat campus have been disinfected.

While the seventh floor was disinfected on Tuesday after an employee informed his colleagues, the third floor was disinfected on Wednesday.

The two employees reported for work on Saturday last, an informed source said.

However, employees on the seventh floor of the building reported for work on Wednesday, a day after it was disinfected.

Meanwhile, some employees on the ninth floor have demanded that their floor too be disinfected, since one of their colleagues on the floor is a close relative of the patient on the third floor.