CM to chair meeting of party leaders

13 May 2021 04:22 IST

Stalin to discuss COVID-19 control efforts

The DMK government has convened a meeting of leaders of all legislature parties on Thursday evening at the Secretariat to discuss steps to be taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who would chair the meeting, has sent invitations to the leaders of all legislature parties, an official release stated.

Two representatives from each of the parties that have a representation in the Legislative Assembly have been invited, the release added.

