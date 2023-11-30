ADVERTISEMENT

CM to be presented State Education Policy soon; translation under way

November 30, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The State Education Policy, prepared by a high-level committee led by retired High Court judge D. Murugesan, is being translated into Tamil before its official submission to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin soon.

All members of the committee signed the document in the last week of September. Since the Tamil Nadu government requested for a copy of the policy in Tamil, the translation was undertaken, a source said.

The government, which is opposed to the implementation of the Centre’s National Education Policy, had in June 2022 constituted the committee to formulate a distinct State Education Policy for Tamil Nadu, in line with “the historical legacy, the present situation and future aspirations of the State”.

Among the terms of reference was to suggest ways to improve access, equity, and quality of education by addressing issues related to on-field implementation of policy, specifically with respect to learning outcomes and employment-ready skills.

In May this year, committee member L. Jawahar Nesan made certain allegations and resigned from the committee. Eventually, the government appointed D. Freeda Gnana Rani, former principal of Quaid-E-Milleth Government College for Women, and G. Palani of the Department of Tamil at the University of Madras as new members.

CONNECT WITH US