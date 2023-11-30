HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM to be presented State Education Policy soon; translation under way

November 30, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Education Policy, prepared by a high-level committee led by retired High Court judge D. Murugesan, is being translated into Tamil before its official submission to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin soon.

All members of the committee signed the document in the last week of September. Since the Tamil Nadu government requested for a copy of the policy in Tamil, the translation was undertaken, a source said.

The government, which is opposed to the implementation of the Centre’s National Education Policy, had in June 2022 constituted the committee to formulate a distinct State Education Policy for Tamil Nadu, in line with “the historical legacy, the present situation and future aspirations of the State”.

Among the terms of reference was to suggest ways to improve access, equity, and quality of education by addressing issues related to on-field implementation of policy, specifically with respect to learning outcomes and employment-ready skills.

In May this year, committee member L. Jawahar Nesan made certain allegations and resigned from the committee. Eventually, the government appointed D. Freeda Gnana Rani, former principal of Quaid-E-Milleth Government College for Women, and G. Palani of the Department of Tamil at the University of Madras as new members.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.