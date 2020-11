CHENNAI

28 November 2020 01:31 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court declaring holidays on January 14 and 15 for Pongal.

“I thank the Supreme Court on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu for declaring holidays for Pongal, which would help everyone realise the rich Tamil culture and tradition,” he said in a statement.

