CHENNAI

13 October 2020 01:54 IST

AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday thanked DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant, who had extended her greetings to him for being named the AIADMK's Chief Minister candidate for the 2021 Assembly elections. Mr. Palaniswami thanked her in a tweet.

