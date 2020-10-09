CM thanks donors

CHENNAI

09 October 2020 01:38 IST

A sum of ₹399.93 crore has been received in the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund till Thursday in response to the appeal made by CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami to the public to support precautionary and relief measures being taken against the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

An official release stated that the Chief Minister thanked all institutions, organisations and individuals, who generously donated to the CMPRF over his appeal.

Advertising

Advertising