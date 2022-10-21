CM stops his convoy to help man injured in accident

The Hindu Bureau
October 21, 2022 19:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister also called Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan and instructed him to ensure that the man was given medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday stopped his convoy to help a man who had been injured in a road accident near the D.M.S. Metro Station on Anna Salai in Chennai.

While he was on his way to the Secretariat, the Chief Minister noticed that Arulraj, of Choolaimedu, had sustained injuries to the head. Mr. Stalin, along with police personnel, helped him into an autorickshaw and sent him to the Government Royapettah Hospital, an official press release said.

Later, the Chief Minister called up Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan and instructed him to ensure that the man was provided medical treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurates buildings

During an event at the Secretariat later in the day, Mr. Stalin unveiled a library and hostels for students of the Government Medical College in Madurai, which have been constructed at a cost of ₹48 crore.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present on the occasion.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, legislators G. Thalapathi, M. Boominathan and A. Venkatesan, and senior officials took part in the event from Madurai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
human interest

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app