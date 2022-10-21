CM stops his convoy to help man injured in accident

The Chief Minister also called Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan and instructed him to ensure that the man was given medical treatment.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday stopped his convoy to help a man who had been injured in a road accident near the D.M.S. Metro Station on Anna Salai in Chennai.

While he was on his way to the Secretariat, the Chief Minister noticed that Arulraj, of Choolaimedu, had sustained injuries to the head. Mr. Stalin, along with police personnel, helped him into an autorickshaw and sent him to the Government Royapettah Hospital, an official press release said.

Later, the Chief Minister called up Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan and instructed him to ensure that the man was provided medical treatment.

Inaugurates buildings

During an event at the Secretariat later in the day, Mr. Stalin unveiled a library and hostels for students of the Government Medical College in Madurai, which have been constructed at a cost of ₹48 crore.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, legislators G. Thalapathi, M. Boominathan and A. Venkatesan, and senior officials took part in the event from Madurai.