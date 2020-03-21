CM stands ground on Assembly session

CHENNAI

21 March 2020 01:34 IST

Stalin demands adjournment to help MLAs visit their constituencies

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday reiterated his stand against adjourning the Assembly session because of the outbreak of COVID-19, although DMK president M.K. Stalin wanted the House proceedings to be adjourned, contending that MLAs had to be in their respective constituencies for coordinating efforts against the pandemic. Subsequently, at a Business Advisory Committee meeting of the House convened by Speaker P. Dhanapal there was no consensus among ruling and Opposition party members on suspending the session.

“Only if the Assembly session is on, we can discuss issues facing the general public. Only if the Assembly session is on, the apprehensions of the public will be allayed,” Mr. Palaniswami said replying to concerns raised by Opposition leaders in the House.

He referred to the four meetings he chaired to review precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Palaniswami said the small-scale industries in the State had not been closed due to the pandemic and claimed that the spread of the virus was only from those coming from abroad and not from those within the State.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin raised the issue during the Zero Hour and referred to the call by the Prime Minister insisting people to remain at home on Sunday next. “Would it be appropriate for us to gather in the Assembly and discuss after advising people to self quarantine and against them gathering in public places,” Mr. Stalin asked.

He referred to a Minister in Tamil Nadu government who has advised the general public against meeting him both in his native place as well as in Chennai. “When a Minister has such fears, we are sitting here to debate in the Assembly. I am not criticising anyone,” Mr. Stalin said.

The DMK leader added that the government had taken several precautionary steps and people across the State expected their elected representatives to be in their respective Assembly constituencies to coordinate the fight against coronavirus.

Congress MLA K.R. Ramasamy (Karaikudi) echoed Mr. Stalin's statement and pointed out that the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, besides him were over 60, while the central advisory was against elders stepping out of home. He said DMK Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan, who had recently undergone a surgery, was attending the House, even though the advisory was against such persons stepping out of homes.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker (Kadayanallur) too made the same request.

No consensus at BAC

At the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting convened in the afternoon to discuss the demand for adjourning the House proceedings, there was no consensus.

While the DMK and the Congress members reiterated their stand seeking adjournment of the Assembly session, the ruling AIADMK stood by the Chief Minister’s stand.

Speaker P. Dhanapal chaired the meeting. DMK Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan and party whip R. Sakkarapani represented the principal Opposition while the Congress Legislative Party leader K.R. Ramasamy and Congress whip S. Vijayadharani represented their party. The meeting lasted 30 minutes.