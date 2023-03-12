ADVERTISEMENT

CM Stalin’s word of advice to students appearing for Board exams in T.N.

March 12, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chief Minister said, “Face the exam with confidence. Self-confidence and determination are all you need. With these two, you would have half-won.”

The Hindu Bureau

As school students are gearing up to appear for class Board examinations commencing on March 13, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday wished them well.

In a recorded video clipping, Mr. Stalin said: “Are you all anxious about the exams? There is no need for any worry or fear. This is yet another exam and nothing more. And that is how you should approach it,” said the Chief Minister.

Whatever question they may have to face in the exams would only be from the students’ textbooks, he said and added: “So, face the exam with confidence. Self-confidence and determination are all you need. With these two, you would have half-won.”

Examinations were not to test them but was to take them to the next phase and to lift them up, Mr. Stalin said: “You don’t have to fear the exams.”

Advising them to study in depth and to understand concepts clearly, the Chief Minister asked them to write legibly and completely. “You would certainly win over this. I am waiting for your victory along with your parents and teachers. Not just as the Chief Minister but I wish you all the best as one of your family members.”

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai

