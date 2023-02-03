CM Stalin’s train journey from Vellore to Chennai delayed, as woman pulls alarm chain near Ranipet

February 03, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - RANIPET

A 38-year-old woman, identified as Jasmatiya Devi, stopped the Dhanbad Express (Alleppey to Dhanbad Junction) on which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was travelling, when she accidentally pulled the alarm chain, on Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Mukundarayapuram railway station in Ranipet.

The Chief Minister was returning to Chennai by train, after a two-day visit to Vellore, where he launched government schemes and chaired review meetings with senior officials and police officers in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said that the train was halted between Tiruvalam and Mukundarayapuram railway stations at around 7.25 p.m after Ms. Devi, who was on the top berth in the general compartment of the train, tried to get down, and accidentally stepped on the L-shaped alarm chain, stopping the train.

Ms. Devi had boarded the train at Ernakulam Junction (Kerala) to go to Uttarakhand. “She stepped on it to balance herself while getting down from the berth without knowing it was an alarm chain. She was fined ₹1,000 and then allowed to travel on the same train,” Mohammed Usman, Inspector, RPF(Arakkonam), told The Hindu.

As the alarm chain in each coach is connected to the engine cabin, crew in the cabin got the alert about the concerned coach. Immediately, railway officials and police on the train rushed to check on the problem.

The train was delayed by seven minutes. As per the Indian Railways Act, pulling the emergency chain without a reason is an offence and attracts a jail term of up to three years, or a fine up to ₹1,000 or both depending on severity of the crime. As the woman pulled the alarm chain unintentionally, she was only fined, officials said.

Dhanbad Express late to Katpadi

Earlier, the Chief Minister’s departure from Katpadi railway station was delayed by 20 minutes as the Dhanbad Express arrived late due to track repair work at Vinnamangalam railway station in Vellore. The train was scheduled to arrive at Katpadi railway station at 6.40 p.m. However, due to the delay, the train left the station along with the Inspection Coach of the Chief Minister, which came from Jolarpet railway station, at around 7 p.m on Thursday, railway officials said.