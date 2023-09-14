CM Stalin writes to Union Minister Jaishankar to secure release of 17 T.N. fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

September 14, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, September 14, 2023 wrote to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar over the arrest of 17 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy “allegedly for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters” and further requested for securing their release.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin said the recurring incidents of Tamil Nadu fishermen being apprehended by the Lankan Navy continued to aggravate the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among the fishermen in the region.

“These fishermen, who rely on fishing as their primary and sole source of livelihood, sometimes find themselves unintentionally drifting into Sri Lankan waters due to the absence of clear demarcation and navigational challenges,” Mr. Stalin contended.

The apprehensions by the Sri Lankan Navy have escalated tensions, disrupted lives and have caused economic hardships to the fishermen and their families, he argued. A copy of the letter was shared with the media.

He urged the Minister to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of the detained Tamil Nadu fishermen. Mr. Stalin recalled his earlier demand for initiating steps to find a lasting diplomatic solution through bilateral negotiations to bring peace in the lives of thousands of Indian fishermen.

