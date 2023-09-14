ADVERTISEMENT

CM Stalin writes to Union Minister Jaishankar to secure release of 17 T.N. fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

September 14, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

In his letter, Mr. Stalin said the recurring incidents of Tamil Nadu fishermen being apprehended by the Lankan Navy continued to aggravate the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among the fishermen in the region.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, September 14, 2023 wrote to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar over the arrest of 17 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy “allegedly for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters” and further requested for securing their release.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin said the recurring incidents of Tamil Nadu fishermen being apprehended by the Lankan Navy continued to aggravate the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among the fishermen in the region.

“These fishermen, who rely on fishing as their primary and sole source of livelihood, sometimes find themselves unintentionally drifting into Sri Lankan waters due to the absence of clear demarcation and navigational challenges,” Mr. Stalin contended.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The apprehensions by the Sri Lankan Navy have escalated tensions, disrupted lives and have caused economic hardships to the fishermen and their families, he argued. A copy of the letter was shared with the media.

He urged the Minister to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of the detained Tamil Nadu fishermen. Mr. Stalin recalled his earlier demand for initiating steps to find a lasting diplomatic solution through bilateral negotiations to bring peace in the lives of thousands of Indian fishermen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US