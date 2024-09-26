ADVERTISEMENT

CM Stalin writes to centre for release of Tirunelveli fishermen

Published - September 26, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday requested

ADVERTISEMENT

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take diplomatic initiatives to release the 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai in Tirunelveli district who were apprehended by the Bahrain Coast Guard on September 11.

The fishermen were engaged in a fishing harbour in Iran and were arrested for crossing the border. The boats belong to Iranian nationals.

Mr Stalin said the familes of fishermen, who depended on their income, had been affected by their arrest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘’I request you to take immediate diplomatic inititatives to ensure consular access and legal assistance to secure the early release of the fishermen,’‘ he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US