CM Stalin writes to centre for release of Tirunelveli fishermen

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday requested

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take diplomatic initiatives to release the 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai in Tirunelveli district who were apprehended by the Bahrain Coast Guard on September 11.

The fishermen were engaged in a fishing harbour in Iran and were arrested for crossing the border. The boats belong to Iranian nationals.

Mr Stalin said the familes of fishermen, who depended on their income, had been affected by their arrest.

‘’I request you to take immediate diplomatic inititatives to ensure consular access and legal assistance to secure the early release of the fishermen,’‘ he said.