CM Stalin will not participate in Thevar Jayanthi celebrations in Ramanathapuram district

Doctors have advised the CM against long journeys due to his back pain, an official release said

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 12:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

CM M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will not participate in the 115th birthday celebrations of Pasumpom Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon, Ramanathapuram district, as he is suffering from back pain, and doctors have advised him to avoid long journeys.

A State government press release said the Chief Minister has asked Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Cooperatives Minister I. Periyasami and other senior ministers to participate in the event on his behalf.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The CM was originally scheduled to attend the celebrations, which will taken place on Sunday, October 30, on Thevar Jayanthi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app